The APCO Siding and Window Company in Columbus, Ohio is on the Move

APCO celebrates 60 years in business with a new and expanded headquarters offering a state-of-the-art showroom and distribution warehouse.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APCO's steady and successful evolution has long been in step with the growth of Columbus. This has necessitated the company's move into a larger facility that will help sustain its continued growth for the foreseeable future. The new building is company owned and is located at 2030 Dividend Dr., Columbus.

The facility boasts a showroom with 35 siding walls, 27 full-size windows, 28 full-size doors, and five full-size decks. The building accommodates 30,000 square feet of warehouse space, 20 offices, and two conference rooms. For employee breaks, a Fun Room provides a variety of activities, including workout equipment and yoga mats.

The founder's son, William M. Clarkin, states, " The company's investment in the new facility reflects APCO's deep roots in Columbus and their commitment to continue to provide its residents with the highest quality products and installation." Mr. Clarkin is also proud to point out that his company is a 20-time recipient of the Consumers' Choice Award.

APCO's wholesale division offers contractors and builders products on a wholesale basis. The Pro Exterior division, located in Westerville, installs Hardie Plank fiber cement siding and Marvin Wood windows and doors for homeowners.

"The days of high-pressure sales reps with dubious hand-held samples coming to your home are over," says Bill Clarkin. Instead, Clarkin adds, "Savvy homeowners are visiting home improvement showrooms to see and operate full-size samples and learn more about the company standing behind their warranty."

APCO's move into its new location will help ensure it meets the needs of its loyal customers for many years to come.

