Theory Wellness Announces Brattleboro Recreational Dispensary Opening on Friday, Dec. 30

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theory Wellness ("Theory" or "the Company") will open its doors to the company's adult-use dispensary in Vermont this Friday, Dec. 30, at 9 a.m. ET. The new retail location is located at 768 Putney Road in Brattleboro, in the Fairfield Plaza Shopping Center. This newest location will be its eighth location, but will have a different approach from Theory's operations in Massachusetts and Maine.

"Vermont is one of the most interesting regulatory models on the East Coast for cannabis," states Brandon Pollock, CEO of Theory Wellness. "The emphasis on streamlined licensing for craft farmers will allow for a terrific mix of top-quality products in our dispensary. By focusing on retail, we look forward to showcasing this unique network of local cultivators, many of which have been producing high-quality flower for years."

This approach is a shift from Theory's existing markets where they are vertically integrated operations that produce a range of in-house products, in addition to cultivating award-winning flower. What is not changing is Theory's continued commitment to supporting the community and the surrounding area. As part of the opening, Theory will donate 10% of net profits to the Vermont Natural Resources Council, an organization that protects Vermont's natural environments.

"The VNRC's progressive stances on a range of conservation-driven initiatives are one of the many reasons we're excited to be joining the Vermont economy. The state's forward-thinking approach to environmentalism is a concept we share in the cannabis industry. When the opportunity arises to align our mission with those in a community, it's exciting for us," shares Thomas Winstanley, CMO of Theory Wellness.

Theory will be one of around 30 recreational dispensaries in Vermont when it opens its doors this Wednesday. As of today, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board has approved over 250 licenses for cultivation sites across the state. Theory Wellness Brattleboro, located at 768 Putney Road, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The location adds 10 new jobs to the town, in addition to contributions relating to the 14% in excise taxes on sales.

About Theory Wellness

Theory Wellness. is an independently owned and operated cannabis company that cultivates and manufactures cannabis, and serves patients and consumers in Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine. Theory sources unique genetics and creates premium products that include flower, concentrates, edibles and infusions, and brands. For more information, visit https://theorywellness.org/.

