Global Electronic Health Records Market to Grow by $33.27 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Health Records Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic health records market is poised to grow by $32.27 bn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 12.91% during the forecast period. The report on the electronic health records market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of EHR leading to rising in adoption, government initiatives supporting EHR adoption, and the growing digitization of the healthcare industry.

The electronic health records market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

By Component

Services

Software

Hardware

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the rising demand for self-medication and homecare medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic health records market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of connected devices and technologies and growing consolidation in the healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electronic health records market covers the following areas:

Electronic health records market sizing

Electronic health records market forecast

Electronic health records market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic health records market vendors that include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., CareCloud Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., CureMD.com Inc., Dedalus Group, eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., General Electric Co., Global Payments Inc., Greenway Health LLC, KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd., McKesson Corp., MEDHOST, Medical Information Technology Inc., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tebra Technologies Inc., Athenahealth Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc. Also, the electronic health records market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

CareCloud Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

CureMD.com Inc.

Dedalus Group

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic Systems Corp.

EverCommerce Inc.

General Electric Co.

Global Payments Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

McKesson Corp.

MEDHOST

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Siemens AG

Tebra Technologies Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2q4ee

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900