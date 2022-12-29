Global Observability Platform Market is Projected to Progress from a Worth of US$ 2.17 Bn in 2022 to a Healthy Revenue of US$ 5.55 Bn at a CAGR of 8.2% by year 2032-end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of observability platform is expected to register at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The observability platform market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 2,173.7 Mn in 2022 to US$ 5,553.2 Mn by 2032.



The observability platform market is expected to grow at an astounding rate in the coming years. The increasing reliance on cloud-based solutions for service virtualization, containerization, and other purposes by various small to large-scale enterprises is serving as a cornerstone for the growth of the observability platform.

On the other hand, emerging trends such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are propelling the market forward. AI and ML process massive amounts of data and assist in menial tasks, allowing IT staff to focus on more specific tasks and learning patterns, anticipating problems, and suggesting solutions.

Ask for In-depth Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15832

Various organizations all over the world are focusing on reducing time and maintaining the software development operation process. DevOps improves developer collaboration and synchronization while decreasing maintenance for the continuous development process.

Furthermore, automated operations are more accurate and effective than manual operations, and they reduce the cost of operation failure, which is propelling the growth of the observability platform market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The observability platform market is expected to register at a CAGR of 8.2% and 18.9% in Latin America and 20.4% in East Asia respectively through 2032

North America is likely to dominate the market with a share of 32.9% owing to. increased market acceptance of software automation tools used to generate successful outcomes in industries

European observability platform market is expected to be valued at US$ 115.7 Mn holding 30.7% share in 2022 and it is expected to register with CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

The observability segment in solutions leads the observability platform market with a share of 56.0% in 2021 as a result of widespread acceptance of these solutions by industries such as finance, manufacturing and resources and infrastructure

The public sector in the industry segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate of 18.1%. Public sector operations include a wide range of regular and irregular activities and transactions carried out by employees, customers, and third-party vendors.

An observability platform for IT administrators and DevOps teams based in Bengaluru and California. LOGIQ has raised $1.8 million in its first seed round, led by New Delhi-based venture capital firm Leo Capital.

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15832

Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of key players such as IBM, HCL, Tech Mahindra, and Broadcom Inc., among others, the competitive rivalry among market participants is high. Their ability to constantly innovate their products and services has given them a competitive advantage over other market players. Strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and R&D activities can help these companies expand their market footprint.

Key Players in the Observability Platform Market

Dynatrace

ScienceLogic SL1

LogicMonitor

Auvik

New Relic

GitLab

AppDynamics

SolarWinds AppOptics

Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI)

Datadog

Sumo Logic

Latest Developments in the Observability Platform Market

August 2020- Rackspace Technology released Rackspace Fabric, which now includes the Moogsoft AIOps Platform and thus applies artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to log, metric, trace, and alert data to assist in the resolution of IT incidents faster and more effectively. Rackspace Fabric integration means that Rackspace customers will benefit from increased uptime and fewer incident alerts by utilising machine learning to solve IT problems.

October 2020- Splunk Inc. announced enhancements to its IT Operations portfolio, including the launch of Splunk Service Intelligence for SAP solutions, a new version of Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI), Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring Add-On, and Splunk IT Essentials. Customers can embrace the cloud-driven transformation with Splunk's advanced IT solutions, regardless of where they are in their IT modernization journey.

Request Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15832

Key Segments Covered in the Observability Platform Market Report

By Solution:

By Enterprise Size:

Small Offices

Small Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprise

Very Large Enterprises

By Industry:

Services

Distribution Services

Public Sector

Finance

Manufacturing and Resources

Infrastructure

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/observability-platform-market

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Edtech Market Size : The global edtech market size was estimated to be worth US$ 74.2 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a prolific CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, totaling over US$ 288.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Data Center Power Management Market Share : The data center power management market revenue totaled ~US$ 18.2 Bn in 2021. The data center power management market is expected to reach ~US$ 37.3 Bn by 2032, exhibiting growth at 6.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Marine Communication Market Overview : The global marine communication market is currently valued at around US$ 4,420.7 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 9,351.4 Mn by 2032.

Smart Space Market Key Trends : The smart space market is poised to attain a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2032. The smart space market is projected to garner a revenue of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2022 and US$ 25.2 Billion by 2032.

Facial Recognition Market Demand: The Facial Recognition Market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The facial recognition is likely to go up from US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 22.5 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com