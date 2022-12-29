Submit Release
Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market to Grow by $266.05 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online on-demand food delivery services market is poised to grow by $266.05 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.64% during the forecast period. The report on the online on-demand food delivery services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators, multiple cost and operational benefits to restaurants, and growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering.

The online on-demand food delivery services market is segmented as below:
By Business Segment

  • Order-focused food delivery services
  • Logistics-focused food delivery services

By Type

  • Restaurant-to-consumer
  • Platform-to-consumer

By Geographical Landscape

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

This study identifies the growing prominence of technology and IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing emphasis on cybersecurity measures and the influence of social media will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the online on-demand food delivery services market covers the following areas:

  • Online on-demand food delivery services market sizing
  • Online on-demand food delivery services market forecast
  • Online on-demand food delivery services market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd
  • Curefoods India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Delivery Hero SE
  • Dominos Pizza Inc.
  • DoorDash Inc.
  • Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd.
  • EatSure
  • Glovoapp23 SL
  • Grab Holdings Ltd.
  • Grubhub Inc.
  • HelloFood
  • HungryPanda Ltd.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com NV
  • Meituan Dianping
  • Movile
  • Rappi Inc.
  • Talabat.com
  • Uber Technologies Inc
  • Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qqr9y

