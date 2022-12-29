Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education to Grow by $2.27 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative credentials market for higher education is poised to grow by $2275.05 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The report on the alternative credentials market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the widening skills gap, the inefficiency of traditional degree programs, and the availability of open educational resources.

The alternative credentials market for higher education is segmented as below:

By Product

Non-credit training courses

Non-credit certificate programs

Digital badges

Competency-based education

Boot camps

By Delivery Mode

Online

Blended

Face-to-face

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in non-traditional offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the alternative credentials market for higher education growth during the next few years. Also, the rising acceptance of digital badges and the growing prominence of alternative credentialing through m-learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the alternative credentials market for higher education covers the following areas:

Alternative credentials market for higher education sizing

Alternative credentials market for higher education forecast

Alternative credentials market for higher education industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alternative credentials market for higher education vendors that include 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures, Carroll Community College Foundation Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., Credly, Inc., New York State Education Department, NIIT Ltd, Northeastern University, Pearson Plc, Purdue University Global, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Temple University, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, University of Michigan, University Professional and Continuing Education Association, and XuetangX. Also, the alternative credentials market for higher education analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

2U Inc.

Bisk Ventures

Carroll Community College Foundation Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

City and Guilds Group

Coursera Inc.

Credly Inc.

New York State Education Department

NIIT Ltd

Northeastern University

Pearson Plc

Purdue University Global

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Strategic Education Inc.

Temple University

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc

University of Michigan

University Professional and Continuing Education Association

XuetangX

