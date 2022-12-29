Global Control Valves Market to Grow by $2.5 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Control Valves Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The control valves market is poised to grow by $2597.26 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The report on the control valves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in fluid handling, growth in renewable energy, and stringent environmental regulations.

The control valves market is segmented as below:

By Application

Pneumatic

Electrical

Hydraulic

By Product

Sliding shaft

Rotating shaft

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the developments in control valve positioners as one of the prime reasons driving the control valves market growth during the next few years. Also, the evolution of valve diagnostics and additive manufacturing gaining traction will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the control valves market covers the following areas:

Control valves market sizing

Control valves market forecast

Control valves market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading control valves market vendors that include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Avcon Controls Pvt. Ltd., AVK Holding AS, Baker Hughes Co., Bray International Inc., Curtiss Wright Corp., DFT Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Flowserve Corp., Goodwin PLC, Honeywell International Inc., IMI Hydronic Engineering Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., SAMSON AG, Schlumberger Ltd., Trillium Flow Technologies, Valmet Corp., Valvitalia SpA, and Watts Water Technologies Inc. Also, the control valves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

