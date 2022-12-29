Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing Market Report 2022-2026: Examine How the Dominant Competitors are Performing in the $51 Billion Market
DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing 2022-2026, has a focus on the dynamic tax and accounting segment.
In 2021, the top competitors in the tax, accounting, and business information publishing market, generated revenue of $28.9 billion, up 10.5% over 2020. This report examines how the dominant competitors are performing in the market.
Analysis of the market structure, drivers, and leading competitors forms the foundation of the report: encompassing market performance, marketing strategies, acquisitions and divestitures, and new products. The reader will gain a deeper understanding of the largest competitors, as well as challengers and disruptors.
The report assesses the impact of trends emerging in the market. Tax and accounting professionals will face disruption from government policies and taxation in the U.S. and globally. In particular, readers can learn about the market impact of the sharp rise in sales taxes in the U.S. and in OECD markets. In the U.K., the government's rollout of digitization of tax collection is on the radar as an opportunity to increase the adoption of cloud solutions.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of innovation strategies employed by top competitors, showing how major competitors are fueling growth. This market report reviews the growing application of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing in new platforms, tools, and solutions.
M&A activity is an essential growth driver in this category. The report outlines how this activity is reshaping the competitive landscape and delves into the mega-merger of S&P Global and IHS Markit, and its impact on the category.
Elsewhere in the report, the reader will find insights about product customers, trends in product use, geographic skews, product formats, and challenges facing the industry. The report closes with a near-term outlook for key competitors, and a forecast for product segments and the overall category over the 2022-2026 period. The report forecasts that the tax, accounting, and business information publishing market will reach $51.0 billion by 2026, driven by growth in the platforms/tools & solutions segment.
Covered in the new report is a selection of important competitors, including Gartner, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, S&P Global, IHS Markit, Intuit, Kantar, Sage Group, Wolters Kluwer, Thomson Reuters, Dow Jones, Xero, Harvard Business Publishing, Haufe Group, Wiley, and Bloomberg Tax.
The Global Tax, Accounting, and Business Information Publishing report contain separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Global regulatory trends: including a sharp rise in sales taxes in the U.S. and in OECD markets; dealing with the COVID aftermath, and digitization of tax collection in the U.S. and global minimum tax
- Market and industry trends: including breakdowns by geographic region, and the growing application of AI, machine learning and natural language processing in new platforms, tools and solutions
- Leading competitors: including data on market share and M&A activity, including the mega-merger of S&P Global and HIS Markit
- Global perspective and forecast including currency effects and global market forecasts
- Detailed company profiles
