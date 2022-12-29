Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market to Grow by $59.42 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is poised to grow by $59426.56 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.43% during the forecast period. The report on the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs, the increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings, and the focus on customer engagement.

The SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Others

By Application

Service and Support

Sales

Marketing

E-Commerce

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the integration of analytics into SaaS CRM as one of the prime reasons driving the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for social interaction and the advent of big data and analytics services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market covers the following areas:

SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market sizing

SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market forecast

SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market vendors that include Capillary Technologies, Cendyn Group LLC, DataAegis Software Pvt Ltd., Doxim Inc, HCL Technologies Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Verint Systems Inc, Vtiger Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Zendesk Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhdqi7

