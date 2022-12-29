Global Gaming Peripheral Market Report 2023-2027: Rising Popularity of e-Sports and Availability of Advanced Gaming Systems Spurs Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gaming peripheral market is poised to grow by $5,610.35 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.41% during the forecast period. The report on the gaming peripheral market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports, the increasing availability of advanced gaming consoles, and the emergence of ultra-high definition (HD) TVs and PCs.

The gaming peripheral market is segmented as below:

By Type

Controllers

Headsets

Keyboards

Gaming mice

Others

By Technology

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising popularity of multiplayer video games as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming peripheral market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals and growing advances in gaming mice will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the gaming peripheral market covers the following areas:

Gaming peripheral market sizing

Gaming peripheral market forecast

Gaming peripheral market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Corsair Gaming Inc.

COUGAR

Creative Technology Ltd.

DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd.

GoodBetterBest Ltd.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Plantronics Inc.

Razer Inc.

Sentey Inc.

Shure Inc.

Skullcandy Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

SteelSeries ApS

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

Turtle Beach Corp.

Logitech International SA

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Sharkoon Technologies GmbH

