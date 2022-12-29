Asensus Announces Senhance Program Initiation at Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital of Japan

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. ASXC, a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced that Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital in Kashiwa, Japan has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.



"We are pleased to be partnering with another impressive institution as we continue to see high adoption rates in one of the fastest growing regions for Asensus," said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. "The recently approved thoracic indication will be a great addition to the Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital's surgery department, and we look forward to helping them provide safe and effective procedures for their patients."

Asensus Surgical's technology platform, Senhance Surgical System, is the first of its kind digital laparoscopic platform that leverages augmented intelligence to provide unmatched performance and patient outcomes through machine learning. Senhance goes beyond the typical surgical robotic systems, providing surgical assurance through haptic feedback, eye-tracking camera control, and 3D visualization, and is the first platform to offer 3mm instruments (the smallest instrument available in the world on a robotic surgical platform). The Senhance Surgical System has the potential to enable machine vision-driven control of the camera for a surgeon by responding to commands and recognizing certain objects and locations in the surgical field, and allows a surgeon to change the visualized field of view using the movement of their instruments.

"We are excited to bring the Senhance Surgical System into our existing surgical robotics department," said Dr.Takashi Suwa, director and gastrointestinal surgeon at Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital. "We aim to provide the latest advancements in medical care to fulfill our responsibilities as a regional hospital."

About Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital

Since its establishment in 1979, Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital has focused on the medical care and health promotion of people in the community, and has endeavored to practice patient-centered medical care as a part of the Medical Group. All of its staff members strive to improve themselves so that they can continue to provide patients with even higher quality and safer medical care. Recognizing their role as a core hospital in the region, Kashiwa Kosei doctors and staff continue to enhance its functions, work closely with the community, and strive to enhance the medical system according to the needs of their patients.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com . Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications . For more information, visit www.asensus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance Surgical System and Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital in Kashiwa, Japan initiating a program with the Senhance System. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether the recently approved thoracic indication will be a great addition to the Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital's surgery department and whether Asensus Surgical will help Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital provide safe and effective procedures for their patients. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

