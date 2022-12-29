Submit Release
MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Goldman Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. MTZ today announced that its senior management will be participating in an analyst fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Investor Conference on Thursday, January 5th at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. One-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conference.

The fireside chat audio may be accessed through a link on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com. Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

