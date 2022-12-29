Submit Release
EMU International Student Societies Had Their First Meeting with the New Presidents

The International Student Societies operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) International Student Activity and Student Associations Unit held their first meeting after the recent presidential elections. The said meeting to which EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu also attended, was held at the EMU Activity Center. In her address,  Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu congratulated all the presidents and wished them success in their duties.

While the meeting aimed at the student unions to get to know each other and their members, the newly elected presidents were also informed about the rules to be adhered to.

