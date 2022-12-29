Submit Release
EMU Men’s Football Team Becomes the Undefeated Champion

Men’s Football Team operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Sports Affairs Directorate is crowned champion of the Unileague Football Tournament organized by the North Cyprus University Sports Federation (KKUSF). Total of 8 football teams from different university participated in the tournament. EMU Men’s Football Team won a match against Kyrenia American University with a score of 2-1. Then, played a match with Near East University that ended with a score of 1-1. EMU won the match with the penalty kicks. EMU played the final match with International Final University.

The final match took place on Tuesday, 27 December 2022 at 17:00 at Nicosia Atatürk Stadium where EMU Men’s Football Team won the game with a score of 4-1, becoming the champion of the KKUSF Unileague Football Tournament. Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Youth and Sports TRNC Coordinator Mithat Tekçam, TRNC Ministry of National Education, Higher Education and Foreign Relations Director Behçet Çelebi, EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Sports Affairs Director Cemal Konnolu and KKUSF Director Hüseyin Aşkın Kınacı watched the game with the EMU fans.

EMU Men’s Football Team coaches Osman Konnolu and Beha Karabulutoğlu congratulated the athletes on their achievement and said EMU once again wins another championship cup. EMU Sports Affairs Director Cemal Konnolu also congratulated both the coaches and the team players for their success and stated that this success is not a coincidence but is the result of hard work. Konnolu also noted that their goal is always to win the championship cup both in national and international tournaments. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu congratulated Men’s Football Team administration, coaches and the athletes and wished the team future success.

