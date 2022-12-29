Submit Release
EMU School of Health Services Organizes 4th Paramedics Symposium

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) School of Health Services organized the 4th Paramedics Symposium on the occasion of 22 December International Paramedics Day. The symposium commenced with the speech of EMU Health Sciences Faculty Dean and School of Health Services Director Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç. In the first panel titled “Tactical Medicine Session”, various presentations were made; “Tactical Emergency Injury Treatment” and “Evacuation Conduct in Tactical Emergencies” by Senior Instructor Tarık Balcı, “Hemostatic Methods in Tactical Medicine” by Paramedic Arzu Şahin and finally, “Case Applications” by Paramedic Murathan Kaya and Paramedic Sercan Gökpınar. The first panel was moderated by EMU Health Sciences Faculty Dean and the School of Health Services Director Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç.

During the second panel titled “Disaster Medicine”, various presentations were also made; “Safety in Disasters and First Aid” by Yeditepe University, Medicine Faculty, First Aid Program member Dr. Mustafa Feridun Çelikmen, “Principal Issues during Disasters” by Yeditepe University, Medicine Faculty, First Aid Program member Dr. Emin Gökhan Gençer and “Triage in Disasters” by Yeditepe University, Medicine Faculty, First Aid Program member Dr. Mustafa Yazıcıoğlu. Following the presentations, the 4th Paramedics Symposium continued with a special session which consisted the speeches of Paramedic Gülşah Aşkar and Paramedic Arzu Şahin; “Working in an Emergency Ambulance in TRNC” and “Being a Paramedic in TRNC”, respectively. The symposium attracted great interest from the School of Health Services students who had the opportunity to get practical training from the experts in the field. Following a question-answer session, the event ended with the presentation of appreciation certificates presented to the guest speakers.

