Route 356 Single-Lane Restrictions to Begin Next Week in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of intermittent single-lane restrictions on Route 356 in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County at the intersections of La Belle Vue Road and Hyde Park Road (Route 4048). The restrictions will occur Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, January 3 and will continue until Friday, March 3, weather and operational dependent.

The intermittent single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform underground utility work. Flaggers will be in place to control traffic.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Greene, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #





