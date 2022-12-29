The competition of beverage companies for POS positions begins now
Nordic 24/7 Services Oy and Efficold SA have signed a license agreement. With that, Efficold SA starts to manufacture and sell a POS cooler solution.
The innovation has not been a flash of genius, Nordic 24/7 Services Oy has been developing it since 2015 under brand name of Home Of Cool. ”ESPOO, FINLAND, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nordic 24/7 Services Oy and Efficold SA have signed a license agreement. With that, Efficold SA starts to manufacture and sell a POS cooler solution, developed and protected by Nordic 24/7 Services Oy, which meet the strict standards of beverage companies. The production of the devices will start in the first quarter of 2023, and they will go on sale with in the first half of the year.
— Veli Eloranta Founder/CEO, Nordic 24/7 Services Oy
“Our values meet in all respects. For both companies, technical pioneering, innovations, eco-friendliness and product customization are at the center of our operations. The market has been missing a beverage POS-cooler with sufficient capacity. We are privileged to be the first to introduce a completely new solution that will grow the cooler market all together”, says Manuel Pastor, managing director of Efficold SA.
“The e-Cooler innovation has had to achieve many challenging goals at the same time, and it hasn’t been easy. In particular, eco-friendliness and minimal electricity consumption have always been things we have not agreed to compromise on. The contract signed with one of the world’s largest benchmark beverage cooler manufacturers makes us very happy. For various reasons, point of sales have been out of reach for cold drinks until now, and beverage companies have not been able to take advantage of impulse buying in the way they had hoped. With the agreement signed now, the situation will change. I advise getting involved in this change in time, because obviously not many beverage coolers can fit in a same point of sales, no matter how compact they are”, tells Veli Eloranta, founder and CEO of Nordic 24/7 Services Oy.
Efficold SA is more than 30 years old Spanish refrigeration equipment manufacturer and seller. It is part of Onnera Group, part of the Mondragon Cooperative Corporation (MCC), which has turnover of more than 14 billion euros. The company is one of the world’s largest benchmark manufacturers and sellers of cooler solutions. Efficold SA is focusing on innovativeness, eco-friendliness, customization and technical excellence in its products.
Nordic 24/7 Services Oy is a modern Finnish innovation-awarded design house founded in 2010, whose mission is to develop new ideas and products for global high volume brands and OE manufacturers.
The company’s innovations are ecological, energy efficient and economical
