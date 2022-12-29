Submit Release
Gilat to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today management's participation in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Adi Sfadia, Chief Executive Officer, and Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. The company will give a presentation to conference participants on January 11, 2023, at 8am Eastern Time.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact a Needham representative or email a request to the Gilat investor relations team at gilat@ekgir.com.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 30 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations
MayravS@gilat.com

EK Global IR
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
ehud@ekgir.com


Primary Logo

