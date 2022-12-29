MYTVTOGO launches mytvtogo.live with its first pay-per-view offering: PerfectoVerse featuring Paul Oakenfold
PCEN MEDIA INC.'s entertainment platform MYTVTOGO (est. 2018) launches its first live event offering via its mytvtogo.live portal on December 21, 2022.
PerfectoVerse on MYTVTOGO.LIVE is made possible by the efforts of our dedicated staff and the support of all our technology partners, most notably: Mux; Fastly; In Player; CTV Buyer, and Applicaster.”OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MYTVTOGO launches mytvtogo.live with its first pay-per-view offering: PerfectoVerse featuring Paul Oakenfold
— Donald J. Slaughter, Sr. CEO PCEN MEDIA INC.
PCEN MEDIA Inc./MYTVTOGO launches its first live event offering via mytvtogo.live portal on December 21, 2022. This marks a significant achievement for the upstart platform dedicated to disrupting static entertainment models. Beginning with one broadcast channel in 2018, MYTVTOGO has grown to over 100 individually themed channels viewed in over 150 countries. In addition, its entertainment division produces original content without parallel in the industry.
Mytvtogo.live is excited to launch its first pay-per-view offering: PerfectoVerse, with the legendary 3-time Grammy nominee Paul Oakenfold hosting. This innovative immersive visual and music experience will transport invitees to dazzling virtual worlds while they dance the night away with the "Godfather of Electronic Music" (EDM). The early reviews are: "Amazing, I have never seen anything like it…"; "By far the coolest online concert, ever!"
PCEN Media Inc/'s latest launch comes on the heels of its integration of proprietary SSAI technology in October 2022. Their free applications are available for download on Ios, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Roku, and selected smart TVs.
