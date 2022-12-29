Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,554 in the last 365 days.

OKX Integrates with HashFlow and Partners with Greeks.live to Offer Superior Trading Experiences

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week beginning December 26, 2022.

OKX partners with HashFlow to make DeFi more efficient
The OKX Wallet has this week integrated with the HashFlow DEX. HashFlow users can now use their OKX Wallet to connect directly to HashFlow and trade tokens on Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Optimism. OKX Wallet users can access HashFlow directly from their mobile wallet, while HashFlow users can trade tokens on HashFlow through the OKX DEX.

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange that allows you to trade any asset on any chain in seconds simply by connecting your wallet. All trades are commission-free, and all price quotes are executed at their displayed price.

OKX partners with leading global options trading platform Greeks.live
OKX has also partnered with leading global options trading service Greeks.live to offer traders an extensive range of tools to trade options on OKX.

The free tools users will receive access to include:

  • One-click delta hedging
  • Position visualisation charts
  • T-shaped quotation table charts
  • Access to beginner-friendly trading guides

Find out more about OKX’s partnership with Greeks.live here.

OKX lists Gearbox’s GEAR
OKX has also listed Gearbox (GEAR) on its spot trading markets, with GEAR/USDT and GEAR/USDC trading pairs being launched.

Gearbox is a generalized leverage protocol. It includes passive liquidity providers who earn by providing single-asset liquidity; and active farmers, firms, or other protocols who borrow those assets. Gearbox Protocol allows anyone to take out DeFi-native leverage and use it across various protocols across DeFi and beyond.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

OKX Integrates with HashFlow and Partners with Greeks.live to Offer Superior Trading Experiences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.