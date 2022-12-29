2 Day SEC Accounting and Reporting Update Conference: Understand the Latest Accounting Changes in Key Areas (February 16-17, 2023)

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SEC Accounting and Reporting Update" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. The SEC has new priorities, rulemaking and reporting considerations. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors

Begin to assess the effects on your company or clients

Agenda:

DAY 1

8:45 - 10:20 Revenue Recognition Update

SEC Perspective

Price concessions

Modifying contracts

customer options and material rights

Performance obligations - software industry considerations

Significant financing component

Principal - versus - agent considerations

Contract costs

Onerous performance obligations/contracts

10:20 - 10:40 Break

10:40 - 12:00 Tax Update

A full plate for Congress

Key Tax Proposals

Latest legislative developments

Build Back Better Act

12:00 - 1:00 Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:30 ESG Update

Understanding Risks and Opportunities

A new way of thinking

Report accurately and disclose transparently

Create value through ESG principles

2:30 - 2:40 Break

2:40 - 3:45 Cybersecurity Update: Ransomware

What is ransomware?

The ransomware landscape

Defending against ransomware

Additional considerations

Key takeaways

3:45 - 3:50 Break

3:50 - 5:00 Best Practices in Treasury

DAY 2

8:45 - 10:05 SEC Update

Leadership

Current landscape

Rulemaking Update

CAQ regulations committee meeting highlights

Emerging issues

SEC staff comments and reminders

Resources

10:05 - 10:15 Break

10:15 - 11:30 Lease Accounting

Work from home considerations

Accounting for modifications

Where companies are running into issues

11:30 - 11:35 Break

11:35 - 12:45 Accounting for Acquisitions Update

Current state

Typical transaction timeline and activities

Process coordination

Accounting perspective

Identify acquiror, date, purchase price, allocation of purchase price

Other considerations

12:45 - 1:15 Break

1:15 - 2:45 Fraud Update

Corruption

Other Fraud Risks

Compliance and Some Suggestions

The Finance Function - The canary in the coal mine

2:45 - 3:00 Break

3:00 - 4:25 SOX & Internal Controls Update

COVID 19 considerations

Sarbanes-Oxley Act Optimization and Modernization

Robotic process automation (RPA)

Risk assessment

ICFR areas of focus: Management review controls (MRCs)

Automated Controls (ITACs)

Material weaknesses

Significant transactions or events

Information used in the control (IUC)

IT/system implementation

System and organization controls (SOC) reports

Speakers

Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group, Managing Director

Jeff Kummer Deloitte, Partner

Susan King KPMG, Partner

Steven Estes KPMG, Partner

Jamie Tolles ZeroFox, Vice President, Response

John Williams Ernst & Young, Senior Technology Consultant

Michael Cheng Frazier & Deeter, National Professional Practice Partner

Kumail Sarwar Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

Cindy Williams Grant Thornton, Director SEC Regulatory Matters

Dominic Mills Grant Thornton, Senior Manager

Natasha Khegay Effectus Group, Director

Gopika Ranganathan Effectus Group, Senior Manager

Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Management and Response, Member and Co-Founder

