Quiero Casa and Penetron Collaborate on 800-Unit Apartment Complex in México City

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In December 2022, the final of three construction phases of the Plutarco Elías Calles 21 apartment complex in México City, México, was completed as the residents moved into their new homes in the 5th and 6th apartment towers. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline admixture, was specified to protect and waterproof the development's numerous below-grade water tanks.

The Plutarco 21 development was realized by Quiero Casa, a developer and construction company active in México City. The company's newest development, immediately southeast of the city's historical center (CDMX), features 800 mid- to low-income apartments housed in six residential towers: three 7-floor towers and three 6-floor towers. The apartments are available in 48 m2 to 65 m2 layouts.

"Specialized in residential developments, Quiero Casa has designed and built over two dozen residential projects in and around México City," explains Alejandro Muciño, Managing Director of Penetron México.

Due to the particular geology of México City, dedicated water reservoirs, or cisterns, that supply drinking water to housing developments are common in the city. The Plutarco 21 apartments have three 375,000-liter drinking water tanks, a 200,000-liter stormwater tank, and a 200,000-liter cistern for rainwater storage.

Robust and Non-Toxic Solution

The Plutarco 21 project needed an especially robust waterproofing solution to keep clean drinking water in the tanks and also protect the concrete tank structures from the ambient groundwater seeping into the tanks. In addition, the concrete waterproofing solution for the drinking water tanks required a completely non-toxic treatment.

"Penetron crystalline materials are NSF-61-certified. This means they are completely non-toxic and contain no VOCs, which qualifies them for potable water applications," adds Alejandro Muciño. "The Quiero Casa engineers understood this advantage for the Plutarco 21 project right away."

Reducing Permeability & Increasing Durability

PENETRON ADMIX was specified for the drinking water tanks, the stormwater tanks, and cisterns. Cemex, the ready-mix supplier, delivered the PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete directly to the construction site. In addition, the construction joints were permanently sealed with PENEBAR SW-45 waterstop strips.

"Once added to the mix, PENETRON ADMIX becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix and significantly reduces permeability and increases concrete durability and its service life," Alejandro Muciño.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

