Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022: Greater Knowledge of Early Detection and Treatment Bolsters Sector

The breast cancer liquid biopsy market size is estimated to be USD 289.5 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.85 % during the forecast period 2023-2033. Rising incidence of breast cancer in the general population, greater knowledge of early detection and treatment, and rising consumer demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the factors projected to drive the market growth in near future.

Furthermore, increasing initiatives by key market players and technological developments are other factor supporting the market growth. However, lack of precision and specificity of the tests, together with their high costs are expected to restrain the market growth.

Increasing initiatives by key market players is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. To increase the use of biopsies worldwide, a number of companies are launching initiatives, which is fueling growth. The commercialization of such tests in the coming years is anticipated to simplify the detection of the ailment. According to John Hopkins Medicine in June 2022, liquid biopsy can be used to detect advanced breast cancer biomarkers in 5 hours.

Rising incidence of breast cancer in the general population is predicted to fuel the market growth during the projected period. For instance, the WHO estimates that 2.3 million women worldwide got a breast cancer diagnosis in 2020, leading to 685,000 deaths among them. One of the most frequent uses of liquid biopsy is for the diagnosis of breast cancer, which uses mutational analysis to choose the most effective targeted treatment. For instance, screening for the PIK3CA mutation, which is present in around 40% of all HR-positive breast cancers, can help determine the next step in treatment for patients with metastatic illness.

Segmentation

By Circulating Biomarkers

The market is categorized into circulating cell-free DNA, extracellular vesicles, circulating tumor cells, and other circulating biomarkers. In 2022, the circulating cell-free DNA segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to non-invasive methods provided by cfDNA to diagnosis recurrence or progression, simplify prognosis, find emerging genomic abnormalities. For use in scientific research, many companies offer cfDNA-based products. Multiple tests that use cfDNA as a way of cancer detection are currently being developed.

For instance, Yemaachi Biotech and Lucence declared the start of a study in Africa for the characterization of genomic abnormalities using Liquid HALLMARK test in African Women in October 2021. This project is aimed to increase access to liquid biopsy and make it more convenient. The segment for circulating tumor cells (CTCs) is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate during the projected period. The potential of CTCs to provide improved sensitivity as biomarkers for the early diagnosis of cancer, with larger CTCs counts being associated to a very high risk of getting cancer, is related with the segment's rise.

By Application

The market is categorized diagnosis, early detection/screening, monitoring, and treatment selection. In the global market, the treatment selection segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to requirement for early treatment. The relevance of early identification, characterization, and management of breast cancer in its early stages has increased as a result of the development of liquid biopsies, making this clinical environment the most suitable to improve the probability of effective treatment selection and improved prognosis.

For instance, in August 2020, the FDA approved FoundationOne Liquid CDx's ctDNA-based CGP assay, which is meant to be used in concert with other diagnostic tests to assist physicians in determining that patients will benefit from getting targeted medications. The diagnosis segment is anticipated to have profitable expansion over the projection period. The growth is due to the liquid biopsy's rising dominance in the field of cancer diagnostics. Clinical oncology has undergone a significant transformation due to liquid biopsy, which makes cancer monitoring and continuous cancer sampling easier and improves early cancer identification. The development of liquid biopsy technology and growing public knowledge of non-invasive, risk-free diagnostic methods are both credited with the expansion.

Segmentation: Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022 - 2033

Circulating Biomarkers (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Circulating Cell-free DNA

Extracellular Vesicles

Circulating Tumor Cells

Other Circulating Biomarkers

Application (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Diagnosis

Early Detection/Screening

Monitoring

Treatment Selection

By Region (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

North America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

7. Market Analysis by Circulating Biomarkers

8. Market Analysis by Application

8. Regional Market Analysis

9. North America Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

10. Europe Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

11. Asia Pacific Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

12. Latin America Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

13. MEA Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

14. Competitor Analysis

15. Company Profiles

16. Conclusion & Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Sysmex Corporation

Myriad Genetics Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories

The Menarini Group

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

QIAGEN

Biocept Inc.

Epic Sciences Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

