Insights Into The Global Nutraceuticals Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2022”, the nutraceuticals market is predicted to reach a value of $370.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.75%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The nutraceuticals market is expected to reach $531.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.41%. The rise in the geriatric population is significantly contributing to the growth of the nutraceutical market.

Request A Free Sample Now To Gain A Better Understanding Of Nutraceuticals Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5803&type=smp

Key Trends In The Nutraceuticals Market

New product development is the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the nutraceutical market. This is due to the presence of a large number of nutraceutical companies operating in the market and their desire to extend their growth in new areas to be a leader in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Nestlé Health Science, a Switzerland-based nutrition company, developed a product named Reducose with the use of the plant-based ingredient mulberry leaf extract powder as an artificial sweetener for prediabetic patients, which helps to maintain a normal blood glucose response. The Reducose by Nestle Health Science has been proven to have a positive effect on postprandial blood glucose levels by reducing them by 40%. It can be added to meals or drinks to sweeten them without altering the original taste and texture of the food.

Overview Of The Nutraceuticals Market

The nutraceuticals market consists of sales of nutraceutical products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are classified as food but are also used for medical purposes. Nutraceuticals are specially designed consumable products from various food sources that contain a high concentration of bioactive compounds that have several nutritional, health, and medicinal benefits. Nutraceutical products and supplements can be taken by an individual along with a normal daily diet to get additional nutrients to promote good health and wellbeing. Nutraceutical products are used to improve health, prevent chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, and support the physical and mental health of an individual. They are also proven to have a potentially positive effect on health conditions like cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, inflammation, cancer, and others.

Learn More On The Nutraceuticals Global market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutraceuticals-global-market-report

Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Vitamins and Minerals, Probiotics, Proteins and Peptides, Omega Fatty Acids, Others

By Source: Plant, Animal, Microbial

By Application: Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Others

By Product Forms: Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Powder, Liquid, Gummies

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

By Geography: The nutraceuticals global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cargill Incorporated., Abbott, ADM, BASF SE, Nestle, PepsiCo, General Mills, DuPont, DSM, Herbalife International of America Inc, Kellogg Co., Amway Corp.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth nutraceuticals market research. The market report analyzes nutraceuticals market size, nutraceuticals market growth drivers, nutraceuticals market segments, nutraceuticals market major players, nutraceuticals market growth across geographies, and nutraceuticals market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The nutraceuticals market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not What You Were Looking For? Go Through Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nutraceutical Packaging Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutraceutical-packaging-global-market-report

Faba Beans Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/faba-beans-global-market-report

Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-encapsulation-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC