Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022”, the organic soft drinks market is predicted to reach a value of $5.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The organic soft drinks market is expected to grow to $6.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%. Increasing awareness of the benefits of organic foods and beverages has contributed to the growth of the organic soft drink market.

Key Trends In The Organic Soft Drinks Market

Cannabidiol and hemp (CBD) are a new category of drinks that are fast-growing among organic soft drinks. According to the survey of 230 natural brands by New Hope Network in January 2019, 65% of the respondents are ready to launch a new CBD product within a span of 1 to 2 years. Organic soft drink companies are coming up with new CBD drinks, especially in the USA, owing to the USA farm bill in 2018 that supports the companies to sell CBD beverages. Sati Organics is selling CBD-infused soda in 3 flavours. There will be a rise in CBD drinks in the forecast period.

Overview Of The Organic Soft Drinks Market

The organic soft drinks market consists of the sale of organic soft drinks and related services. Organic soft drinks are drinks made from fresh organic fruits or vegetables grown on farms without insecticides or pesticides, products made without ionising radiation and without the use of a wide variety of food additives.

Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Organic Soft Fruit Drinks, Organic Soda Pops, Other Product Types

• By Distribution: Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store

• By Packaging: Plastic, Glass, Paperboard, Metal

• By Geography: The global organic soft drinks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Berrywhite, Honest Tea, Luscombe, Phoenix Organics, Galvanina, Bionade, Hain Celestial Group, Suja Life

