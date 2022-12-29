Insights Into The Global Tea Pods Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Tea Pods Global Market Report 2022”, the tea pods market is predicted to reach a value of $5.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The tea pods market is expected to grow to $7.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%. Increasing tea consumption across the globe is expected to drive the tea pods market demand during the period.

Key Trends In The Tea Pods Market

The availability of different types of flavoured tea is emerging as a major trend that is shaping the growth of the tea pods market. Major players dealing in the tea pods market are now focusing on new flavours and introducing products according to consumers' tastes and preferences. For instance, in January 2019, Coca-Cola Brazil launched a new range of yerba mate pods under its Leao Brand. Leao is a pioneer brand in Brazil's tea market. Thus, the launch of new flavoured tea by the players dealing in the tea pods market is anticipated to be a major trend in the tea pods market.

Overview Of The Tea Pods Market

The tea pods market consists of sales of tea pods and related services. Tea pods are small, sealed filter pouches with tea, like a teabag. The tea pods are a convenient way of consuming tea and are available in various flavours such as Indian spice chai, lemon zinger, mandarin orange spice, and snapple diet peached iced tea. The popular tea pods available on the market are K-cups, gourmet tea pods, and paper tea pods.

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Soft Tea Pods, Hard Tea Pods

• By Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers

• By Tea Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, Herbal Tea, Other Tea Types

• By Geography: The global tea pods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Unilever, Bigelow Tea, Nestle, Keurig Green Mountain, Cornish Tea, Tata Global Beverages, Red Diamond, Eekannee, The Republic of Tea

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides tea pods global market analysis and in-depth tea pods global market research. The market report analyzes tea pods global market size, tea pods global market growth drivers, tea pods global market segments, tea pods global market major players, tea pods global market trends, tea pods global market growth across geographies, and tea pods global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The tea pods market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

