Tea Capsule Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Tea Capsule Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Tea Capsule Global Market Report 2022”, the tea capsule market share is predicted to reach a value of $1.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The tea capsule market is expected to grow to $2.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%. Increasing consumption of tea is predicted to boost demand for tea capsules over the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Tea Capsule Market

The players engaged in the manufacturing and selling of tea capsules are adopting various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and plant capacity expansion, in order to maintain their position in the competitive business environment. For instance, in March 2019, Nestle’s premium capsule tea system, Special.T, partnered with Kusmi Tea, a Paris-based tea brand, to launch a new range of jointly created tea capsules in Europe and other markets. This scenario of launching new products by the companies is anticipated to attract new customers for the tea capsules market, resulting in increased tea capsules market revenue. In March 2019, Nestle’s special T brand partnered with Kusmi Tea to create a new range of specialty tea capsules. The collaboration of the two companies is aimed at expanding the company’s product portfolio to serve the increasing demand for tea in the forthcoming years.

Overview Of The Tea Capsule Market

The tea capsule market consists of sales of tea capsules and related services. Tea capsules are encapsulated tea leaves that contain ingredients similar to an ordinary cup of tea. Tea capsules offer convenience and comfort when making tea at home, in public places, or even when traveling.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Red Tea Capsules, Oolong Tea Capsules, Black Tea Capsules, Yellow Tea Capsules, Other Product Types

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stroes, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Application: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global tea capsule market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dualit Limited, Teespresso, Nestle Nespresso, Lipton, Corsini, Bonini S.r.l., and Red Espresso

