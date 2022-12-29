Cladding Systems Market Size Expected to Reach USD 270 Billion with CAGR of 6.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in the number of construction projects around the globe is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the Cladding Systems Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Cladding Systems Market size is estimated to reach US$270 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The global expansion of the construction sector is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the cladding systems market. The growth of cladding systems in residential construction is driven by the rising demand for private dwellings as well as investments in housing projects. Cladding is a material such as timber, metal, fiber cement, etc which is used to cover the exterior structure. The cladding system is based on a unique feature that adds an aesthetic appearance to its look. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17727/cladding-systems-market.html

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Cladding Systems market size. The increase in demand from end-use sectors, such as residential, commercial, industrial and others, is the main factor driving the region's growth. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in India, between April 2000 and December 2021, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the construction development and construction activity sectors totaled US$26.17 billion and US$26.30 billion, respectively.

2. Housing innovation and demand for fireproof and soundproof walls in many industries are factors influencing the growth of the Cladding System market.

3. The market's expansion is projected to be hampered by high raw material costs.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Fiber Cement segment held the largest share in the Cladding Systems market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth is due to the extensive characteristics provided by fiber cement when compared to other material types such as timber and metal. Fiber cement features high durability, low maintenance cost and cost-effectiveness.

2. The APAC segment held the largest share in the Cladding Systems market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The fueling demand and growth of fiber cement in this region are influenced by flourishing demand from construction industries and the rising number of construction activities across APAC.

3. The Residential segment held the largest share in the Cladding Systems market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cladding is used in buildings to provide thermal insulation, weather resistance, fire resistance and aesthetic appeal. Cladding demand in the residential construction sector is expected to rise significantly as a result of rising awareness about energy-efficient structures, the need for building rehabilitation, increased over-cladding operations and government mandates for green buildings.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cladding Systems Industry are -

1. Saint-Gobain S.A.

2. DowDuPont

3. Tata Steel Limited

4. CSR Limited

5. ETEX Group



