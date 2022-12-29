At 10.2 % CAGR, Organic Fertilizers Market Size Worth USD 12.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand from agriculture sector and Growing demand for organic farming will continue to drive the global market for Organic Fertilizers Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Organic Fertilizers Market size is forecasted to reach US$12.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organic fertilizer is consequent from organic sources like animal manure and seaweed extracts. Organic fertilizers industry uses organic compost that have to be derived from all-organic sources. The use of these nonconventional fertilizers may result in an increased relative economic benefit with respect to the use of conventional methods which uses worm casting as one of the ways for fertilization. Organic farming has the potential to provide advantages in terms of environmental protection, conservation of non-renewable resources, improved food quality, reduction in output of extra product, and reorientation of agriculture towards the change in market demand. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Fertilizers Market highlights the following areas -

1. The organic fertilizers market size is increasing due to high demand for foliar spray and in soil application.

2. The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant market share in the organic fertilizers market due to the high demand generating from plant and animal-based fertilizers.

3. The demand for organic fertilizers is increasing due to strict rules and regulations set by the government for reducing the negative effect of chemical fertilizers on the crop, and it is expected to grow organic fertilizers market in the coming years.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Plant based fertilizers held the largest share of over 46% in the organic fertilizers market in 2021. Plant-based fertilizers work best in biologically active soil that is regularly enriched with compost, cover crops and decomposing mulches. Plant based fertilizers improve garden soil where they are used. They not only assist with water retention; they also make the soil lighter so that more air is available to the plant roots.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the organic fertilizers market in 2021 with a market share of around 35%, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global organic fertilizers owing to the fact, that the fertilizers for fruits, vegetables, and tea are accounting for major amount of share from China.

3. Soil application held the largest share of over 62% in the organic fertilizers market in 2021. Organic fertilizers use soil application as a popular method used in the farming. Soil application requires organic fertilizers which is derived from plant & vegetable residues, animal matter & animal excreta or mineral sources. Soil fertilization have complex biological structure. They take time and help of organisms present in soil to break down to simpler nutrient molecules. Soil application are ideal for a wide range of crops which includes cereals & grains and oilseeds & pulses.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Fertilizers Industry are -

1. Fertikal N.V.

2. CropAgro

3. Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd.

4. National Fertilizers Limited

5. Biofosfatos de Brasil



