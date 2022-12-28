Participation in a solemn meeting dedicated to the professional holiday of the employees of the national security bodies of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, December 28 - On December 28, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, participated and spoke at a solemn meeting dedicated to the professional holiday of the employees of the national security bodies of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon at the beginning congratulated the staff of the State Committee for National Security on the occasion of the professional holiday and wished them success in fulfilling their important and responsible tasks of protecting and strengthening the foundations of the constitutional structure, territorial integrity, peace and stability, and the security and tranquility of the state and the Tajik nation.

It was emphasized that the beginning of the activity of the national security bodies of Tajikistan as a special purpose structure implementing the state policy in the field of national security and protection of the state border coincides with the extremely sensitive and difficult period of the 90s of the last century, and the activity of the national security bodies along with other law enforcement bodies and military structures were restored and strengthened in extremely difficult and complex social and political conditions and financial and economic problems.

It was during that sensitive and fateful period that the employees of the State Committee for National Security, together with other law enforcement agencies and military structures, showed bravery and courage in order to restore the constitutional structure, peace and tranquility and protect the territorial integrity of the country, and have actively participated in many military and emergency operations against terrorist and extremist groups, organized criminal groups, border violations, smuggling and illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons and ammunition, economic crimes and other threats and dangers to the security and peace of the Tajik state and the Tajik nation, said the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, and reminded of their significant contribution to protecting the independence and territorial integrity of the country, ensuring the safety of citizens, society and the state and proudly fulfilling their duties in accordance with the requirements of the country's legislation.

As the Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized, today's meeting with the employees of the national security authorities is being held in the period of very complex geopolitical conjuncture, the intensification of regional and global conflicts and rapid armament in the modern world, and the unprecedented expansion of the subversive activities of terrorist and extremist organizations, and other organized crimes, wars and conflicts in different regions of the planet have become a factor of serious threat to the stability and peace of the countries of the planet.

In addition, environmental and biological problems, cyber crimes and cyber terrorism as new threats, as well as the spread of infectious diseases, climate change and their serious consequences have had a serious negative impact on international security.

In such circumstances, the President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the security authorities should be more vigilant than ever, regularly study and analyze the processes and events of the region and the world, and take legal, necessary and urgent measures to prevent plans aimed at disrupting the security of the state and society and the peaceful life of the people.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, also considered the fight against superstition and extremism one of the most important and priority tasks of national security agencies, other law enforcement agencies, responsible government ministries and institutions, including educators, organizations working with youth, women, heads of regions, cities, districts, and urban communities, villages, as well as intellectuals, parents, activists, religious workers and the whole society.

Taking into account the expansion of global threats - international terrorism and extremism, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, tasked the leadership of the State Committee for National Security, military and law enforcement structures of the country to pay constant attention to enhancing the competence and professional skills, combat readiness, level of literacy, legal and political knowledge, as well as the professional culture of the employees of the sector, and to take strict measures to prevent crime and criminality, eliminate the dangers of terrorism and extremism to the security and stability of society, cases of entry of extremist individuals and groups into the territory of the country and prevention of ways to attract citizens of the country to extremist parties and movements.

Moreover, employees and military personnel of the State Committee for National Security, other law enforcement agencies and military structures were tasked to be more vigilant than ever, to be politically alert, to act within the limits of their powers established by law, and to deal with manifestations of terrorism and extremism, to fight bigoted and superstitious ideas that hinder the development of society, with a deep understanding of professional responsibility, and to protect the mind and consciousness of society from the influence of foreign culture and ignorant ideology, and to strengthen their activity to fight terrorism, extremism, illegal trafficking in drugs, weapons and ammunition and other crimes.

Also, the leaders of law enforcement agencies and military structures were required to comply with the requirements of the military statutes and regulations, perform duties and powers provided for by the law, military discipline, training of personnel, their proper selection and placement, regularly raising the level of professionalism of employees, as well as to educate officers and soldiers in the spirit of patriotism, pride and loyalty to the state and people of Tajikistan.