At 7.5 % CAGR, Electrochromic Glass Market Size Worth USD 2.9 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Boost in the demand for Electrochromic Glass Market for a wide range of applicability and utilization in building & construction, automotive and other sectors.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Electrochromic Glass Market size is estimated to reach more than US$2.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growing demand for electrochromic glass or electrochromic coatings in the construction sector for building panels, mirrors and others acts as a driving factor in the Electrochromic Glass industry. According to Oxford Economics, the global construction output in 2020 accounted for US$10.7 trillion and is projected to grow by 42% to reach US$15.2 trillion between 2020 and 2030. In addition, flourished base for electrochromic glass in the transportation sector, including automotive vehicles for windows, windshields and doors, is fueling growth prospects in the market. Electrochromic glass is a smart glass, which changes its transparency when voltage is passed through it. This electronically tintable glass is used in windows, facades, doors, mirrors, skylights, curtain walls and others. This is why it has strong demand across various sectors. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10612/electrochromic-glass-market.html

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Electrochromic Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Electrochromic Glass Market, due to growth factors such as flourished construction projects, rising automotive manufacturing and industrialization. According to the China Association of Automotive Manufacturers (CAAM), the production and sales of new energy vehicles reached 1.29 million units and 1.25 million units, respectively, in the 1st quarter of 2022, showing an increase of 140% year-on-year.

2. The demand for Electrochromic Glass in the automotive sector is significantly rising due to the preference for applications involving windshields, sunroofs, windows, doors and others, thereby contributing to the Electrochromic Glass market size.

3. However, the technical drawbacks of high switching time in electrochromic glass act as challenging factors in the Electrochromic Glass industry.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=10612



Segmental Analysis:

1. The windows segment held a significant share of the Electrochromic Glass market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Electrochromic glass is a form of smart glass, which is widely utilized for applications in windows across major industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction and others to control the heat and light transmitted inside. The construction sector is rapidly growing due to factors such as increasing residential projects, architectural projects and others.

2. Asia-Pacific dominated the Electrochromic Glass Market in 2021 with a share of up to 44%. The robust growth of electrochromic glass in this region is influenced by rising automotive production, surging construction projects and urbanization trends. The automotive sector is significantly accelerating in APAC due to factors such as rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, vehicle electrification and urbanization.

3. The automotive segment held a significant share of the Electrochromic Glass Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Electrochromic glasses are smart glass or dynamic glass, with growing applications in the automotive sector for vehicle windshields, doors and others. The lucrative growth of the automotive industry is influenced by factors such as rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, vehicle electrification and urbanization.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electrochromic Glass Industry are -

1. SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.

2. Chromogenic AB

3. EControl-Glas

4. Magna Glass & Window, Inc.

5. Guardian Industries



Click on the following link to buy the Electrochromic Glass Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=10612



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Smart Glass Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18876/smart-glass-market

B. Advanced Glass Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15105/advanced-glass-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062