Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Bolstering Growth of the Electric Vehicles and Rising Demand for Oil & Gas will boost the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market size is estimated to reach US$3.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene(UHMWP) also known as high-modulus polyethylene belongs to the thermoplastic polyethylene family. The increasing use of UHWMPE in the manufacture of lithium-ion battery separators is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for market participants. Rising product demand from defence applications, as well as its superior physical properties compared to other polymers, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market size. The increase in demand for applications such as filtration and others is the main factor driving the region's growth.

2. One of the primary factors contributing to the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market's favourable outlook is significant growth in the automotive industry around the world.

3. Growing demand from the medical sector and increasing applications for high-performance polymers are driving the market growth.

4. However, fluctuation in raw materials is limiting the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene industry growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Medical Grade & Prosthetics held a significant share in the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. UHMWPE belongs to thermoplastic polyethylene and has been regarded as one of the most preferred materials for the manufacture of medical implants. It has been relied on because of its high resistance to wear and abrasion, as well as its excellent durability. These properties have increased product demand in medical applications in recent years.

2. The Asia-Pacific held a significant share in the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The flourishing growth of Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene is influenced by its major applications across major industries, along with growing development in automotive production and developing the base for Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene in APAC.

3. Transportation held a significant share in the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene or high-modulus polyethylene is used in the plastic injection molding automotive parts as the friction part of the axle sleeve, sliding sleeve and lining material equipment.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Industry are -

1. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

2. Koninklijke DSM N.V

3. China Petrochemical Corporation

4. Crown Plastics, Inc

5. Braskem



