Monovaccine Market to See Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Bavarian Nordic

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights released a 150+ page Monovaccine (Epstein - Barr virus) Market report. Human B cells get infected by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which then spreads the infection across the entire reticuloendothelial system (RES). Multiple sclerosis, celiac disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes are only a few of the autoimmune diseases that have been linked to the virus. Epstein-Barr virus has been associated in numerous studies to lupus and a few types of lymphatic cancer. For instance, the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center research from 2018 states that having the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection doubles the likelihood of getting multiple sclerosis. B-cells are used by the body to manufacture antibodies to fend off external invaders like viruses and bacteria when they come into contact with the body.

The global Monovaccine (Epstein - Barr virus) market size is expected to reach US$ 2.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bavarian Nordic AS, China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp., Dynavax Technologies Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., Valneva SE, and VBI Vaccines Inc.

The researchers revealed that virus-derived EBNA2 transcription factor binds to several spots in the human genome that are linked to above mentioned diseases. Moreover, EBV is linked with several human cancers such as Burkitt’s lymphoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder. However, the exact reason for EBV leading to different types of cancers is currently being studied by various researchers. For instance, according to the study published in Gynecologic Oncology Journal, 2017, researchers from the Federal University of Cariri stated that cervical carcinoma was four times more prevalent among EBV positive women than in women without EBV infection. This indicated that EBV infection increases the risk of cervical carcinoma.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

By Application:

• Mononucleosis

• Endemic Burkitt’s lymphoma

• Hodgkin’s lymphoma

• Gastric carcinomas

• Multiple sclerosis

• Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

By Type

• Meningococcal vaccine

• Japanese encephalitis vaccine

• Hepatitis vaccine

• Yellow fever vaccine

• Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The following regions are examined in terms of production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and projections in the report:

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina and Chile etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Highlights of the Monovaccine (Epstein - Barr virus) Market:

✅ Market intelligence to enable decision making

✅ Market estimates and forecast period 2022 to 2028

✅ Growth opportunities and Future Scope

✅ segment details and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

✅ Competition strategy and market size analysis

✅ Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

✅ Market report in PDF, PPT and online dashboard versions

