Aniverse NFT to Hold End of Year Special 'Aniverse Gift NFT' Event

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aniverse NFT announced on the 29th that it will hold the 'Aniverse Gift NFT Event' to celebrate the end of the year.

This event is a real-life, product-linked event for Aniverse Larva NFT holders, and a considerable number of products, worth around 79,000 USD in total, has been prepared. Holders can use Larva NFT's staking reward 'KANV' to purchase the NFT of the physical product they want.

A wide range of products has been prepared for the event, including a Mini Cooper car worth around 31,000 dollars, MacBook Pros, iPhones, Galaxy Z Flip, and Samsung Smart Monitors, all of which will be sold at a 20-30% discounted rate compared to the market price.

"As we wrap up the year, we plan to hold this event with the purpose of rewarding the holders who believed in and supported the project," an Aniverse representative said. "In particular, since the product list was formed prior to the event after reflecting on the opinions of the holders, we are really happy to be able to provide products that holders really want," they said in anticipation.

The 'Aniverse Gift NFT Event' will be held on the 29th at 8:00 pm (Korean time) on Aniverse's own marketplace 'Aniverse NFT'. Details such as purchase method and product delivery can be found through various Aniverse social media channels such as Aniverse Larva NFT Discord and Twitter.

Meanwhile, Aniverse is accelerating the expansion of its project services by launching in succession Larva NFT breeding, boosting functions, and Larva Kids NFT staking services.

Aniverse was listed on Huobi Global Exchange USDT Market at the end of July. Huobi Global Exchange is a large global virtual asset exchange with the world's 6th largest trading volume (based on CoinMarketCap exchange rankings at the time), and is the second global exchange listing for Aniverse following MEXC Global earlier this year. As a result, Aniverse's token ANV can be traded on various domestic and foreign exchanges such as Bithumb, Huobi Global, and MEXC Global.

