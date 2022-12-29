Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,527 in the last 365 days.

Skanska builds medical education building for The University of Texas at Tyler in Tyler, Texas, USA, for USD 111M, about SEK 1.1B

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska and its joint venture partner, HGR General Contractors, signed a contract with The University of Texas at Tyler to build a medical education building in Tyler, Texas, USA. The contract is worth in total USD 218M, about SEK 2.2B. Skanska's portion is worth USD 111M, about SEK 1.1B, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The medical education building, a five-story facility of approximately 75,000 square meters, will support interdisciplinary education for medical students and aid as part of the graduate medical education program expansion throughout the UT Health East Texas Health System.

In addition, the Medical Education Building will provide outpatient and specialty clinical services with exam rooms, specimen collection/processing, and imaging facilities. Auxiliary project components consist of a central utility plant, skybridge, and parking structures.

Construction is slated to begin in December 2022 and expected to reach completion in Spring of 2025.

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310
Matti Kataja, Acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-medical-education-building-for-the-university-of-texas-at-tyler-in-tyler-texas-usa-for-usd-111m-about-sek-1-1b-301710898.html

SOURCE Skanska

You just read:

Skanska builds medical education building for The University of Texas at Tyler in Tyler, Texas, USA, for USD 111M, about SEK 1.1B

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.