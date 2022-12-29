Naseem X Hits Big Time In The Music World With His Blazing New Single

Naseem X arrives on the musical scene with his new single.

Naseem X, a popular name in the Philadelphia hip-hop community for over three years, has made it big with his latest blazing single, Flexin. Naseem X currently works as an MC throughout the Philly metro area and has live dome performances with platinum recording artists like Trina, Gillie Da Kid, Freeway, Corey Gunz, Oschino Vasquez, Ar-Ab, Nizzy Strawz, and Pnb Rock.

“I am happy that my audience has widely accepted my single Flexin,” says Naseem X. “My single Flexin is available on iTunes, Tidel, Pandora, Spotify, Google Play, and others. It is very satisfying to know that the album is selling at a generous pace.”

Naseem X loves friendly competitions with fellow musicians. He was recently crowned the winner of Coast 2 Coast rap/hip hop battle Philly Edition.

Naseem has also been featured in many blogs and magazines and has even been compared to veterans in the vein of Kanye West, Nas, and Jay Z.

Naseem X has independently released his CD, ‘State of Emergency,’ which has sold more than 1000 copies and is currently filling 200 plus seats in each show in the Philadelphia Metro Area. He is a veteran with a wide variety of experience.

Naseem X was recently welcomed to the I AM PR roster. He is very determined to succeed on his own terms.

Nadeem was born with multiple gifts and ceaseless determination from an early age. Naseem's talents were such that they didn’t go unrecognized for long. He began rapping at the age of 27. Little did he know it was a hidden skill waiting to be awakened. With so many fans loving his music and hip-hop/rap style, he made music his full-time passion.

Naseem has also been featured on popular cable networks.

About Naseem X:

Naseem X was born Roger Thomas on September 22, 1986. He adopted the moniker Naseem X and grew up in the dangerous and high-murder-rate streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He developed a passion for music as a singer at age five. Over time the determined young man flourished into a multi-talented artist, excelling in dancing, acting, modeling, freestyle skating, comedy, and boxing. He started rapping at 27 and has a tremendous fan following for his style of music.

