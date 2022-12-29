Submit Release
Skanska expands hospital in San Antonio, Texas, USA, for USD 95M, about SEK 960M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with CHRISTUS Health for an expansion to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 95M, about SEK 960M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The project consists of a five-level cast in place concrete tower addition at the hospital, approximately 50,000 square meters of new construction with a minor renovation. The project will be completed in three phases including a new surface parking, a new bed tower addition, and a partial renovation of the existing first floor.

Construction is slated to begin in January 2023 and expected to reach completion in February 2025.

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Matti Kataja, Acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


