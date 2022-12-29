Carbohydrase Market Share Worth US$3,700 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Carbohydrase Market size is estimated to reach $3,700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over 2021-2026. Carbohydrase is classified as digestive enzymes that help to increase the process of digestion. Carbohydrase also support in developing various types of syrups like inverted sugar syrups, glucose syrup, and fructose syrup. Pectinase are a type of carbohydrase that are needful for fungi that feed on plants. Carbohydrase are created in salivary glands and small intestine that are breaking down into polysaccharides as the enzymes of carbohydrase break starch into sugar. Amylases is another type of carbohydrase that helps in digestion process and also helps in reducing diabetes. The growing demand of sports drinks among people and increasing the advantages and innovation in technology is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry and rising government initiatives is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Carbohydrase Market for the period 2021-2026.

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Carbohydrase-Market-Research-510277

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Carbohydrase Market owing to increasing accessibility of a various number of food and beverage manufacturers, rising research and advancement in technology and rising initiatives by the government.

2. Growing demand of sports drinks among people and increasing the advantages and innovation in technology are likely to aid in the market growth of the Carbohydrase.

4. High cost of production of enzymes and limitations in technology is set to create hurdles for the Carbohydrase Market.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510277

Segmental Analysis:

Carbohydrase Segment Analysis – By Type : The global Carbohydrase Market based on Fruit Type can be further segmented into Amylases, Cellulases, Pectinases, Lactase, and Others. The Amylases segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020.

Carbohydrase Segment Analysis – By Application : The global Carbohydrase Market based on Application can be further segmented into Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Others. The Food and Beverage segment registers for the highest Carbohydrase market share in 2020.

Carbohydrase Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Carbohydrase Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to increasing accessibility of various number of food and beverage manufacturers, rising research and advancement in technology and rising initiatives by the government.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Carbohydrase Industry are -

1. Amano Enzyme Inc.

2. AB Enzymes

3. Advanced Enzyme Technologies

4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

5. DuPont

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510277

