New Children's Book Published, Momo and Uncle Yeti, Celebrates the Immigrant Experience and the Unforgettable Journey from Nepal to New York City

Momo and Uncle Yeti, an adventurous children's tale for all kids ages 3-7, is now available.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 -- Momo and Uncle Yeti, an adventurous tale with poetic prose and gorgeous illustrations, captures the essence of the immigrant experience and touches upon the importance of family, the sharing and acceptance of different cultures, and the hope, joy, and delicious foods that immigrants bring with them, is now available online at www.momoandyeti.com and in amazon.com for all kids ages 3-7 years old.

“Few countries are as majestic and as little-known in the US as Nepal,” says Nepali American author Sibani Karki. “Momo and Uncle Yeti aims to change that by introducing kids ages 3-7 to the wonders of Nepali culture, from its exquisite geography, the kindness of the Nepali people, Momos (Nepalese dumplings), prayer flags, and the mighty Himalayas. My hope is that families can enjoy this book during the holiday season while teaching their kids about another part of the world without leaving their living rooms.”

In Momo and Uncle Yeti, a dumpling-child named Momo receives a message via postcard to travel to a very different place to find adventure. The book mirrors the author’s own familial experiences traveling to the US as Momo lands in a big eclectic city in an unfamiliar country. Momo is nervous but also eager to see and do (and eat!) everything - and equally eager to find Uncle Yeti, a family member who traveled to New York before Momo to sample all the different cuisines that New York has to offer.

About the author: Sibani Karki is a Gender and Environment Specialist at The World Bank, in Washington, DC. She was inspired to write Momo and Uncle Yeti to express her favorite experiences, both from her childhood in Nepal and, later, in New York while attending graduate school at Columbia University and sampling the city’s incredible array of cuisines. Sibani’s message to her young readers is to always be curious, kind, and accepting of others - and of course to enjoy life’s adventures, no matter how big or small!

