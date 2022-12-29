Fresh Food Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach $165.2 billion with CAGR of 6.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fresh Food Packaging Market Size is estimated to reach $165.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Fresh Food Packaging is a technique used to prevent food from any unnecessary changes after packaging. The changes might be related to color, odor, taste, and texture, and contamination by any external source. It helps to store food in a convenient size & shape and also gives some basic information about stored food on the external coat of the packed container. Innovative, attractive, and convenient to store packaged food always attract customers. Different materials are used for different packaging food products. Packaging materials are classified into categories depending on the material used for packaging which are paper (kraft paper, sulfite paper, greaseproof paper, parchment paper, flexible paper) plastic (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, biodegradable plastic, and others), metal, glass, gusseted bags, the corrugated box used in the Fresh Food Packaging industry. Such Fresh Food Packaging material is used for packaging various types of items like dairy products, beverages, fruits, meat and seafood, pet food, and other types of consumables. The increasing population and demanding need for fresh and organic food all over the world drive the Fresh Food Packaging Market over the forecast period 2022-2027.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fresh Food Packaging Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021, expanding the demand for fresh food and products.

2.Sustainable packaging solutions with cost-effective technology help to grow the Fresh Food Packaging Market over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. Fluctuation in prices owing to various factors like imbalance of demand & supply chain will impact Fresh Food Packaging Market in the projected forecast period.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Fresh Food Packaging Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Fresh Food Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : Fresh Food Packaging Market based on type can be further segmented into Rigid, Flexible, and Semiflexible. Rigid Fresh Food Packaging segment held a dominant share in the year 2021.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : Fresh Food Packaging Market based on the application can be further segmented into Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits, Dairy Products, and Others.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography: The Fresh Food Packaging Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fresh Food Packaging Industry are -

1. Ultimate Packaging

2. Mondi Group

3. International Paper Company

4. PP Global

5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

