The First National US White Ribbon Day Against Gender Based Violence Launched On Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.
White Ribbon Day on Capitol Hill is solidarity action in the fight to end gender-based violence and discrimination towards women.WASHINGTON D.C., USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Ribbon Day in the US is created to gather more support for the fight against gender-based violence & discrimination toward women, the event had top US government officials, as well as other captains of industries in attendance.
White Ribbon USA is delighted to announce the launch of the first official US National White Ribbon Day on Capitol Hill, Washington D.C. The event organized by Dr.Angelo McClain CEO National Association of Social Workers NASW supported by the US Department of VA and attended by top government officials and other dignitaries who showed solidarity in the fight to end gender-based violence and discrimination towards women.
President of the United States delivered a statement with a similar stance on the Occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. According to President Joe Biden, gender-based violence continues to impact millions of women, girls, and marginalized people around the world, particularly in areas of democratic backsliding, conflict, and instability. The leader of the free world reaffirmed America's support for women currently suffering human rights violations in Russia, Ukraine, and Iran, while also reiterating the need for more action in ensuring the liberation of women all over the world.
“We still have more to do. No one should live under the threat of violence. No one should go through their life fearing violence, abuse, and persecution. That is our ultimate goal, and my Administration will continue to lead this work at home and around the world.” - President Joe Biden.
On its part, White Ribbon USA is linked to the Global White Ribbon Campaign founded in Canada in 1991, with deeply established roots grounded in efforts addressed by men about gender-based discrimination against women and gender equality. The organization's mission is to reduce and prevent domestic violence by educating the public and engaging the support of more men for all efforts aimed at ending gender-based violence and discrimination towards women.
“We want to spread awareness to the public about the disturbing truths of domestic abuse, and take actionable steps to eliminate domestic violence.” – Veronika Mudra, CEO/Founder White Ribbon USA.
High-profile guests at the first official US International White Ribbon Day included Lelia Jackson, the US Department of VA, Congressman Alan Wheat, Chairman of Wheat Shroyer Government Relations, Julie Shroyer—President of Wheat Shroyer Government Relations, Yuri Vanetik CEO of Vanetik Law Firm, Dr.Saul Levin CEO of the American Psychiatric Association and Dr.Arthur Evans CEO of the American Psychologists Association.
White Ribbon USA is supported by prominent ambassadors, advocates, consisting of acclaimed influencers and celebrated opinion leaders all over the world. To learn more about the organization's goals and strategies, please reach out to White Ribbon USA veronika@whiteribbonusa.org (424) 777-7711
White Ribbon VA pledge with VA Secretary Denis McDonough