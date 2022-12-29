Alternative Sweeteners Market size is estimated to reach US $5.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing incidence of diabetes and other related ailments supplemented the growing awareness to avoid cardiovascular diseases have been the key market driver.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Alternative Sweeteners Market size is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Alternative Sweeteners, as the name suggests, works as a substitute for natural sugars. Natural sugars have been associated with diseases; hence, alternative sweeteners have been gaining immense market traction for over a decade. Blackstrap molasses, for example, has been a key and an age-old sweetener for the diabetic afflicted patient. Similarly, acesulfame-k or acesulfame potassium has been an FDA-approved sweetener, and more than 90 studies have confirmed the findings. Manufacturers have a ready option to decrease the overall usage of the said substitute as it is 200x sweeter than sugar. Additionally, the said sweetener can potentially handle high temperatures and can be used in baking and confectionery applications.

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust players within the industry, and also a heightened end-user demand within the food and beverages segment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period owing to rising cases of diabetes and other ailments caused by diabetes, additionally, regions such as China and India are now being preferred as an off-shore location for the production of various food products by food producers, which gives them an exponential edge.

2. Increasing incidence of diabetes and other related ailments supplemented the growing awareness to avoid cardiovascular diseases have been the key market driver. However, excessive consumption of artificial sweeteners is expected to dampen the overall growth of the market.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Alternative Sweeteners Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Alternative Sweeteners Market Segmentation Analysis- By Source : The alternative sweeteners market based on the source can be further segmented into natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Alternative Sweeteners Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The alternative sweeteners market based on the application can be further segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. Food and Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Alternative Sweeteners Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The alternative sweeteners market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Alternative Sweeteners Industry are -

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Heartland Food Products Group

4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

5. Ajinomoto Co., Inc

