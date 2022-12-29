Tempeh Market size is forecast to reach US$336.2 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The presence of antioxidants in soy isoflavones can help in reducing the oxidative stress.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Tempeh Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period of 2021-2026 with an estimated revenue of 336.2 million by 2026. Tempeh is an Indonesian food made from soybeans or any bean that has a higher nutritional value. The process entails fermented soybean, by microorganisms like Rhizopus oligosporus, and the resultant is pressed to form soy cakes of compact sizes. Tempeh can be consumed in three ways- fresh, ready to eat and frozen. Each type having its advantages and nutritional value.

1. North America shows the maximum potential for the growth forecast of tempeh industry during the projected period of 2021-2026.

2. The demand is contributed to the rising veganism movement across the country, which is motivating them to adopt to the closest substitute of red meat.

3. Soybean Tempeh is high in proteins, minerals and all the necessary vitamins making it the favourite plant-based protein food.

4. An in-depth SWOT Analysis, i.e., Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats would be provided in the market report of Tempeh Market.

5. Challenges lie in the near future due to a disturbed production year, owing to covid restrictions.

6. Plant based alternative like tofu, seitan and chickpeas offer a threat to the tempeh industry.

Tempeh Market Segmentation - By Nature : The tempeh market by nature is distributed into two categories, namely- organic and conventional. In the year 2020, the conventional tempeh industry contributed to the maximum share in the revenue.

Tempeh Market Segmentation - By Source : The tempeh industry is bifurcated according to the source by which it is obtained, soybean and multigrain are the popular sources from which tempeh is made. In the year 2020, soybean dominated the tempeh market size due to its various health benefits, and nutritional contributions.

Tempeh Market Segmentation - By Geography : Asia-Pacific contributed to the maximum tempeh market share in 2020, owing to the various health benefits it offers, but also due to the fact of Indonesia being the originator of tempeh. The presence of tempeh for hundreds of years would make the Asia-pacific region provide a steady growth rate during the projected period.

1. Turtle Island Foods, Inc.

2. Nutrisoy Pty Ltd

3. Mighty Bean Tempeh Sunshine Coast

4. Totally Tempeh

5. Byron Bay Tempeh

