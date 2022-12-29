Cyber Security Market Size Expected to Reach $177.5 Billion with CAGR of 8.5% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cyber Security Market Drivers Rising Importance Artificial Intelligence (AI)

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cyber Security Market size is forecast to reach $177.5 billion by 2026, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026. The increasing use of technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning and so on are significantly driving the cybersecurity market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity systems in order to reduce data loss are also enhancing the growth of the market. The rising demand for network and endpoint security, information technology security mobile security, behavioral detection is fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. The telecom organizations are adopting advanced cyber security solutions such as real-time security monitoring, instant cyber posture visibility, and rapid threat resolution to prevent the cyber-attack on telecom networks. Along with the telecom sector, the aerospace industry is considered to be another key end-users to cyber security market. The aerospace and defense industry are prone to cyber-attack due to its continuous exposure to non-A&D, OT-based technologies. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In 2020, the Cyber Security market was dominated by North America owing to the increasing use of prevalent technology which has raised the risk of cyber threat leading to the need for cybersecurity solutions.

2. The rising demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions in order to store and secure data during data loss or data breaches has driven the growth of the market

3. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence leading to the introduction of technologies such as machine learning and deep learning which will enhance the growth of the market.

4. The rising security threats due to the increasing use of Blockchain systems and IoT threats are making difficult to detect cyber-attacks which is hampering the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud segment held the largest market share of 53.1% in the Cybersecurity market in 2020. The growing of massive store applications in order to store and secure data with advanced security methods are driving the need for cloud-based security solutions.

2. The telecom sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The GSM Association (GSMA) predicted that quantum computing will be a destabilizer for the telecom sector, making Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) obsolete in the near future.

3. In 2020, North America dominated the Cyber Security market with a share of more than 40.2%, followed by Europe and APAC. The growing use of technology and data has led to the rise of most vulnerable cyber threats and crimes which is leading to the growth of this market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cyber Security industry are -

1. AWS

2. Check Point Software Technologies

3. NTT Security

4. Cisco Systems

5. CyberArk

