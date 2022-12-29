Brittany Galiano's newly released "Forever Home" is a comforting message for readers facing the painful loss of a beloved pet

"Forever Home" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brittany Galiano is a heartfelt tale of two loving souls reconnecting in heaven as a beloved pup learns the ropes of the true forever home.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forever Home": a helpful narrative for aiding young readers through the grieving process when a family pet passes on. "Forever Home" is the creation of published author Brittany Galiano, who carries a bachelor's degree in art from Penn State University and a master's degree in early childhood education from Grand Canyon University.

Galiano shares, "losing a pet is never easy. From the moment they come home, pets become part of our family. It can be devastating when the time comes to say goodbye to them. This story follows a dog on her arrival in heaven. As she explores and reunites with another dog she knows, we get a glimpse of what heaven may possibly be like with all of its eternal joy, beauty, and fulfillment. If you lost a beloved pet, take comfort in knowing that they are in the best hands now—in their true forever home."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brittany Galiano's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers fondly remember the furry or feathered friends that have gone on.

Galiano pairs a heartfelt narrative with vibrant imagery that is certain to bring comfort to those in need.

Consumers can purchase "Forever Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Forever Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing