Jody Gayle's newly released "The Wise Old Owl Returns" is a heartfelt message of the importance of inclusion and valuing one's uniqueness

"The Wise Old Owl Returns" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jody Gayle is an uplifting narrative that encourages young minds in understanding that no matter what, they are wonderfully made.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Wise Old Owl Returns": a thoughtful narrative with an important message of self-worth. "The Wise Old Owl Returns" is the creation of published author Jody Gayle, a mother and grandmother who enjoys spending time with her family and her animals.

Gayle shares, "I am a miracle—the best of both worlds. I will make this earth a better place to live. I am perfectly made with love. I will make a difference in life with my dreams to touch others' lives."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jody Gayle's new book is the exciting third installment to the author's "Imagine That!" series.

Gayle's third children's tale carries a deeply important message of valuing others no matter one's differences.

Consumers can purchase "The Wise Old Owl Returns" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Wise Old Owl Returns," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

