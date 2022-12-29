A Synergy of International Web3 Players, WIR Group & Sekuya, to Delve Deep into Possibilities for Impactful Web3 Mass Adoption

Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - WIR Group, SE. Asia AR VR AI Metaverse tech company, is going to explore a potential and impactful web3 collaboration with decentralized web3 platform, Sekuya. WIR Group, a Forbes choice for metaverse company to watch in 2022, is currently developing Nusameta, an Indonesia metaverse ecosystem. After showcasing the prototype of Nusameta in G20 and B20 Summit 2022, entering the year 2023, WIR Group and Sekuya will co-drive the exploration of Web3 technologies in order to realize impactful mass adoption.





In picture: Yasha Chatab (Director of International Business & Government Relations - WIR Group), Gupta Sitorus (Chief Sales Marketing Officer - WIR Group), Joshua Budiman / NN93 (Co-founder & CEO - Sekuya Multiverse)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8690/149606_876c7bded44c08db_001full.jpg

During kick off meeting, Gupta Sitorus, WIR Group CMO had a deep discussion with Joshua Budiman, CEO & Co-Founder of Sekuya, about the future of technology through web3 and how it can connect people and create new possibilities.

"The time for building is here, as with every phase in the history of technology, from the internet, mobile phone, social media, super apps. Each of them had to go through a building period but once they are ready, a lot of things changed. We believe it'll be the case with Web3 and we hope this collaboration with Sekuya will be an impactful one," Gupta said.

Josh, also known as NN93, added," Changes are inevitable, being adaptive is a choice. Sekuya is born from community for the community, and as adaptive as we can be, we believe web3 era will be a very interesting one. A couple of decade ago everybody wanted to be part of the early internet adopter in 1990s, and now is the time to be part of web3 early adopter. We are currently building the bridge for people to understand web3 at ease."

The deep and explorative Web3 collaboration between WIR Group and Sekuya will be announced in 2023.

Sekuya is the first MMORPG web3 platform with four worlds "Epic Fantasy Adventure" concept, aiming to be home for people to re-create their destiny.

The adoption of web3 and virtual worlds is occurring everywhere at an accelerating rate. More luxury brands and celebrities are creating new use cases.

SKUY, the native token of Sekuya Multiverse, will announce new use cases collaboration with more than 10 brands in 2023. It's interesting to see where the collaboration between Sekuya and WIR Group will take everyone in terms of Web3 adoption.

