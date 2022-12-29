Submit Release
Kim G. Brunworth's newly released "Lifeline for Insecurity" is a spiritually charged look at how to trust in God and overcome a variety of sources of insecurity

"Lifeline for Insecurity" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim G. Brunworth is an uplifting message of one's innate value as a child of God intended to aid readers in the work needed to break the vicious cycle of insecurity.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lifeline for Insecurity": a heartfelt message of compassion and understanding. "Lifeline for Insecurity" is the creation of published author Kim G. Brunworth, who was raised in the teachings of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. Brunworth lived in Southern Illinois until she married and moved to Colorado. Along with her family, she owns a small construction business.

Brunworth shares, "Everyone has experienced insecurity. Some people are more insecure than others, and some people are so insecure that it affects their daily living.

"Lifeline for Insecurity was inspired by God and written to provide hope for those who are deeply insecure. Stories are used as examples of insecurity and relay how some characters turned to God for help.

"If you (or someone you know) are very insecure, Lifeline for Insecurity may help you overcome that demon and become more secure in your life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim G. Brunworth's new book will resonate with many who struggled with insecurity in any form.

Brunworth offers a comforting message of hope as she relates personal experiences and moments of growth that have helped her to overcome many of her own insecurities.

Consumers can purchase "Lifeline for Insecurity" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Lifeline for Insecurity," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

