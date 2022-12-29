Michelle Jackson's newly released "Man Rejected Me but God Chose Me: Volume 1 'Damaged Goods'" is a heartfelt reflection on life's challenges and blessings

"Man Rejected Me but God Chose Me: Volume 1 'Damaged Goods'" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Jackson is an emotionally charged look into the author's personal experiences with abuse and overcoming myriad challenges to find fulfillment through God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Man Rejected Me but God Chose Me: Volume 1 'Damaged Goods'": a potent discussion of key lessons of life and faith. "Man Rejected Me but God Chose Me: Volume 1 'Damaged Goods'" is the creation of published author Michelle Jackson, a dedicated mother of four and grandmother who is also the CEO and founder of a direct-service nonprofit organization called Living Transparent Inc., located in Austin, Texas, which serves homeless individuals and families facing hardship.

Jackson shares, "Michelle was a nine-year-old little girl growing up in a two-parent home who was kind and joyful until one day she was put into an uncompromising situation.

"Ms. Strawberry lived life on the edge with guns, money, and drugs until one day she was faced with a life decision of all time."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Jackson's new book brings to light the lasting effects of abuse and neglect as the author recounts the unexpected blessings that resulted following a challenging childhood.

Jackson examines key life experiences in hopes of offering others with a similar history encouragement and compassion.

Consumers can purchase "Man Rejected Me but God Chose Me: Volume 1 'Damaged Goods'" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Man Rejected Me but God Chose Me: Volume 1 'Damaged Goods'," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing