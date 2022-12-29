Carl Watson's newly released "The Phantom Wolf of Lookout Mountain" is an imaginative journey into the mountains to search for lost treasure

"The Phantom Wolf of Lookout Mountain" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Watson is an action-packed novella that takes readers on a journey filled with danger, cursed gold, and unexpected foes.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Phantom Wolf of Lookout Mountain": an enthralling mystery with an exciting plot twist. "The Phantom Wolf of Lookout Mountain" is the creation of published author Carl Watson, who taught Language Art classes in both elementary and junior high schools. As a published author, his work has appeared in both adult and children's magazines. Watson is a graduate of North Texas State University and Texas Wesleyan University (ME). He assisted in writing a syllabus for Social Studies in the Fort Worth Public School System. The Fort Worth National Bank awarded him a fellowship to continue his studies in creative writing. His work has appeared in several children's magazines and in stories for the Methodist Publishing House, Child Life, and in True West Magazine.

Watson shares, "Mike Watkins thinks about a question that bothers him like a pesky fly buzzing inside his head. Why would a guy who spent a good part of his life climbing around on a mountain suddenly fall off a cliff?

"Unfortunately, he and his cousin, William, must start their vacation by attending the funeral of his grandfather's ranch foreman. A mysterious shaman also attends and warns people to beware of the white wolf.

"The boys find a map in the foreman's room taken from a library book that tells of a historic bank robbery. They decide to follow the clues in the map to Lookout Mountain where the robbers hid the stolen gold coins. Unfortunately, someone else has the same idea. William is kidnapped and the boys' copy of the map is stolen.

"With the help of Karana, an Indian neighbor, Mike locates the secret entrance to the cave where the coins were taken. It is the home of the great white wolf and a place of worship for the Indians that reside near there. Mike finds William, and they discover the coins in a room among the skeletons of the robbers who became trapped there many years before. Roscoe, the librarian, appears as the one who wants the treasure for himself.

"The shaman and wolf arrive on the scene. They tell Roscoe the gold is cursed and cannot leave the cave, but Roscoe doesn't care. Can he be stopped from claiming the treasure? What will happen to Mike and William?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Watson's new book is an enjoyable fantasy tale that finds a long-forgotten treasure and ancient secrets at stake.

Watson delivers an exciting adventure within the pages of his third novel. Readers will be delighted to discover Watson's first novel, Kid Clay, is a historical, western, adventure story for middle graders based on his grandfather's experience as a teen cowboy. It was awarded Texas Author's First Place in YA historical fiction in 2018. His second novel, Silent Journey, is about the difficulties and challenges of a deaf boy and his dog.

Consumers can purchase "The Phantom Wolf of Lookout Mountain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Phantom Wolf of Lookout Mountain," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

